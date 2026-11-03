Dinesh Ganvir Appointed as 55th Director General of Geological Survey of India

GUWAHATI: Dinesh Vitthalrao Ganvir has assumed charge as the 55th Director General of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Union Ministry of Mines.

Ganvir joined GSI in 1994 after completing his Master's degree in Geology from RTMNU University, Nagpur. With over three decades of experience in geological investigations, mineral exploration and engineering geology, he was previously Additional Director General and Head of Department, Central Region, Nagpur, and also held charge of National Mission Head-II.

His work included gold and diamond exploration, geological mapping and studies related to the conservation of the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters and Ellora Caves. During his tenure as National Mission Head-II, GSI handed over 359 Geological Reports and 377 Geological Memorandums. Of 202 critical mineral blocks, 40 were successfully auctioned, while 56 blocks under the Exploration Licence regime were handed over, of which 11 were auctioned under Tranches I and II.

On assuming charge, Ganvir emphasised strengthening exploration for critical and strategic minerals, adopting advanced technologies and improving laboratory capabilities. He also highlighted GSI's role in geological research, landslide early warning, glacial studies, infrastructure development and natural hazard assessment.

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