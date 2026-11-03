Silchar-Lumding Rail Committee Renews Demand for Chandranathpur-Lanka Second Line

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In light of rising queries and confusion regarding the alignment of the proposed second railway line, the Silchar-Lumding Broad Gauge Action Committee (Silchar-Lumding Broad Gauge Rupayan Sangram Committee) has clarified its official stance.

In a joint statement, the committee's three convenors, Arunangshu Bhattacharjee, Ajoy Roy, and Sushil Paul, announced that an expanded executive meeting of the committee was held on October 28 at Prashanti Lodge in Karimganj. Presided over by senior member Haridas Dutta, the meeting featured extensive deliberations on resolving the ongoing debates over the rail alignment and organising a robust mass movement across the valley in the coming days.

The statement highlighted that the Railway department has not yet officially released any survey report or Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding the second railway line.

Under these circumstances, following thorough discussion, it was unanimously decided that the Action Committee will firmly uphold its demand for the Chandranathpur-Lanka second railway line, a resolution originally adopted at the Hailakandi Mass Convention on November 9, 2016, until an official and accurate report is released by the rail authorities.

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