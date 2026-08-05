Direct Guwahati-Deoghar Air Link Launched, Strengthening Ties Between Assam and Jharkhand

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, on Tuesday commenced direct flight services between Guwahati and Deoghar, marking another step towards strengthening regional air connectivity. The inaugural service was marked by a ceremonial lamp-lighting and cake-cutting programme at the airport in the presence of the Chief Airport Officer, representatives of the airline, airport officials and other stakeholders.

As part of the inaugural ceremony, the first passenger of the flight was presented with a sapling, symbolising growth, sustainability and a new beginning.

The new Guwahati-Deoghar air route is expected to improve connectivity between Assam and Jharkhand and facilitate travel for tourists, pilgrims, business travellers and others.

The service is also likely to promote tourism, trade and cultural exchange between the two regions.

Deoghar, home to the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham, is one of the country’s major pilgrimage destinations. The direct air service is expected to provide faster and more convenient access to the shrine for devotees from Assam and the wider Northeast.

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