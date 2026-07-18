IndiGo to Shift All Flight Operations to LGBIA’s New Integrated Terminal T2 from July 20

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AZARA: IndiGo will shift all its flight operations to the New Integrated Terminal (T2) at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) from July 20, airport authorities announced on Friday.

With the transition, all IndiGo arrivals and departures at the airport will operate exclusively from Terminal 2, which has been developed to offer enhanced passenger facilities, improved operational efficiency, and a seamless travel experience.

The New Integrated Terminal, inspired by Assam’s rich cultural heritage, features a bamboo-themed architectural design while incorporating modern infrastructure and sustainable design elements. The terminal has also received international recognition for its architectural excellence.

Officials said that the migration of IndiGo’s operations marks another major milestone in the phased operationalisation of the New Integrated Terminal and further strengthens Guwahati Airport’s role as the gateway to Northeast India.

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