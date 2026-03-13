Disability Rights Body Alleges Assam Government Discontinued Pension Scheme, Left 3,556 Reserved Posts Vacant

The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) has alleged that the BJP-led state government has failed persons with disabilities (PwDs) on multiple fronts over the past five years, including discontinuing a central pension scheme, leaving thousands of reserved posts unfilled, and withholding welfare benefits.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, PSSA secretary Nripen Malakar said the government had taken no effective steps for the development of PwDs and had instead curtailed several benefits previously available to them under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

