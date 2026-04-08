Disability rights body urges voters to support candidates championing their cause

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) on Tuesday appealed to persons with disabilities (PwDs) to vote for candidates who can effectively raise their concerns in the legislative assembly, irrespective of party affiliations.

Addressing the media, the organization’s secretary Nripen Malakar stated that successive governments had failed to meet the expectations of the disabled community. He urged voters to support candidates who are accessible and can be trusted to represent their voices and safeguard their future interests. The organization emphasized that political party lines should not influence voting decisions, asserting that support would be extended to any candidate willing to stand up for the rights of persons with disabilities.

Malakar also noted that the organization had earlier urged political parties to include specific commitments for the disabled community in their election manifestos. He pointed out that while the Congress mentioned issues such as filling backlog vacancies, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, free healthcare, and support for special schools, the BJP included provisions like financial assistance for research scholars, concessions under the Chief Minister’s self-reliance scheme, establishment of a national university in Assam, and district-level rehabilitation centres.

However, he expressed concern that other parties had not adequately addressed such issues in their manifestos. The organization has called upon disabled voters in every constituency to make informed choices, keeping long-term welfare in mind, and said it would monitor the fulfilment of promises made by political parties in the future.

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