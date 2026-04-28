Discarded cough syrup bottles found near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A recent cleanliness drive at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati has brought to light a troubling issue, after volunteers discovered a large number of discarded cough syrup bottles in and around the historic waterbody.

The clean-up initiative, carried out by local volunteers, aimed to improve the condition of the lake, a prominent landmark in the city. However, participants said they were taken aback by the sheer number of empty cough syrup bottles found during the drive-substances that are reportedly often misused as intoxicants, particularly among sections of youth.

A video from the drive has since gained traction on social media, where a young participant presented the findings in the style of a news reporter. Using humour and sarcasm, the video highlighted the seriousness of the issue in an engaging manner. While the tone appeared light-hearted, it underscored deeper concerns around substance misuse, littering, and lack of public awareness.

In a message shared on social media, the participant remarked, "The best way I can address serious issues is through humour and sarcasm… so please don't take me seriously, but do give a thought about the real issues - littering and drug abuse."

Volunteers involved in the initiative expressed concern over the growing misuse of such substances and its dual impact, posing risks to public health while also contributing to environmental degradation. They stressed that such waste not only pollutes water bodies but also reflects a worrying trend of substance abuse in public spaces.

Calling for collective action, volunteers urged both authorities and citizens to take stronger measures, including stricter monitoring, proper disposal practices, and awareness campaigns to address the issue effectively.

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