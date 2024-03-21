Dismiss pollution report: Pollution Control Board, Assam to Guwahatians

GUWAHATI: Dismissing the report regarding air quality in Guwahati published by IQAir, a Swiss-based Air Quality Technology organization, Shantanu Kr. Dutta, member secretary of the Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA), called on citizens to continue with their daily activities without any fear.

In a statement, Shantanu Kr. Dutta mentioned that the misleading report published by the organization regarding Guwahati being the 2nd most polluted city in Central and South Asia based on average PM2.5 concentration in 2023 was completely baseless, and publication of the same triggered panic among the public. Pointing out that the report mentioned the concentration of PM 2.5 in Guwahati being 105.4 micrograms per cubic metre, while the same for Delhi was 92.7 micrograms per cubic metre, he mentioned that the air pollution level (PM2.5 concentration) in Guwahati is absolutely under control during the mentioned durations.

The statement also mentioned that the record of air quality data for Guwahati generated from these CAAQMS reflects the average monthly PM2.5 concentration at 52.8 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023, with a maximum concentration of 98.3 micrograms per cubic metre and a minimum concentration of 22.62 micrograms per cubic metre recorded in July 2023 and January 2023, respectively. It also added that the values published by IQAir were almost 200% higher than the actual recorded values by the Government of India through the CPCB and state boards.

The statement said that the Pollution Control Board, Assam, monitors the ambient air quality in Guwahati 24x7 for 365 days through sophisticated Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) at four locations, viz., PCBA H.Q. at Bamunimaidam, Cotton University, Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and IT-Guwahati. The quality data generated from these CAAQMS is recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board, MoEF&CC, Government of India, is accessible to everyone, and the technology used in these CAAQMS is approved by USEPA and Govt. of India.

It also mentioned that under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the Government of Assam has been implementing various action plans to improve the ambient air quality in Guwahati, among four other towns in Assam. With the implementation of the NCAP action plan by various stakeholding departments, like the Public Works Department, the Department of Transport, PCBA, GMC, etc., it is possible to maintain air quality in the city in terms of average PM2.5 concentration in the year 2023. Adding that PCBA has said the state and central government regarding the misleading data published by IQAir in its report “2023 World Air Quality Report-Region & City PM2.5 Ranking” and that the very poor quality air would have far-reaching manifestations in normal life, activities of citizens, health of citizens, etc. which have not been observed anywhere in Guwahati.

Shantanu Kr Dutta, through the statement, also called on the citizens to carry on with their daily activities as usual and not be affected by such reports.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Surpasses Delhi to Become World's Most Polluted City