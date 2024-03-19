Assam: Guwahati Surpasses Delhi to Become World's Most Polluted City

GUWAHATI: In a concerning turn of events, Guwahati has topped the global pollution charts, surpassing even Delhi, known for its severe air quality issues.

According to IQAir's 2023 World Air Quality Reports, Guwahati recorded an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 105.4, exceeding the WHO's recommended values by more than ten times.

The title of the world's most polluted city was previously held by Begusarai in Bihar. However, with Guwahati's rise to the top, Begusarai now ranks second. The top five also include Lahore, Mullanpur, and Delhi, highlighting the severe air quality challenges faced by these regions.

What is particularly alarming is that nine out of the ten most polluted cities in the world are now located in India, showcasing the scale of the air pollution crisis in the country. This trend underscores the urgent need for robust measures to tackle air pollution and protect public health.