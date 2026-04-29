Dispur College Achieves 100% Pass Rate in HS Final Exam 2026 for Arts and Commerce in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College, Ganeshguri, has announced an outstanding performance in the Higher Secondary (H.S.) Final Examination 2026, achieving a 100% pass percentage in both Arts and Commerce streams based on students who appeared for the examinations.

In the Arts stream, a total of 135 students appeared, of whom 132 passed. Among the successful candidates, 54 students secured First Division, 56 secured Second Division, and 22 were placed in Third Division. Additionally, 3 students who had filled up forms did not appear for the examination.

Similarly, in the Commerce stream, 137 students appeared, and 135 passed the examination. The results include 94 students in First Division, 37 in Second Division, and 4 in Third Division, while 2 students did not appear despite filling up forms.

According to the college, when calculated based on actual candidates who appeared, both streams recorded a perfect 100% pass rate, reflecting the consistent academic performance of students.

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