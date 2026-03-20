Dispur College and ACCF Forge Landmark MoU for Cancer Awareness Initiatives

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards strengthening community health initiatives, Dispur College on Thursday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF).

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the college in Guwahati, marking what officials described as a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a higher educational institution and ACCF in the region.

The agreement was formally signed by Dr. Navajyoti Borah, Principal of Dispur College, and Dr. J.P. Prasad, Chief Operating Officer of ACCF.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Prasad emphasized the importance of meaningful collaboration driven by a shared vision of building a cancer-aware society. He highlighted the urgent need for awareness in the North-East, which reports among the highest cancer incidence rates in India.

In his welcome speech, Principal Dr. Borah underscored the role of students as future ambassadors of health and stressed that educational institutions must act as catalysts for social transformation.

Under the MoU, Dispur College will work towards becoming a “Cancer-Aware Campus.” The partnership will include a wide range of initiatives such as preventive cancer screening camps, counselling services, student internship programmes, and training students as “Health Ambassadors.” Additionally, cancer awareness modules will be integrated into the academic framework to promote informed and proactive health practices.

The collaboration also aims to provide students with hands-on experience in community service, particularly in the field of cancer care and awareness, contributing to a healthier and more informed Assam.

Also Read: Assam: NTPC and ACCF sign MoA for cancer diagnostic and prevention