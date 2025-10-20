Assam: NTPC and ACCF sign MoA for cancer diagnostic and prevention

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major step towards strengthening healthcare in the Bodoland region, NTPC-Bongaigaon, situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) for implementing a community-based cancer screening project in Kokrajhar district.

The Rs 33-lakh project aims to provide preventive and diagnostic cancer care to around 81,000 people across various villages, ensuring last-mile outreach through four Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) and approximately 80 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). The initiative will focus on early detection of oral, breast, and cervical cancers, conduct awareness and sensitization programmes, and offer home-based palliative care for patients in need. The MoA signing ceremony, held at ACCF campus on Saturday was led by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon.

The MoA was signed by Amit Asthana, AGM (HR), NTPC-Bongaigaon, on behalf of NTPC, and Dr Major General JP Prasad, COO, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, on behalf of ACCF. Speaking on the occasion, Arnab Maitra expressed confidence that this collaboration would significantly benefit the communities of Kokrajhar by enhancing access to quality healthcare and creating awareness at the grassroots level.

The year-long project which is being funded for the second time since its inception in 2024-25 will adopt a phased approach to screening, awareness, and linkage of confirmed patients to government health schemes for cashless or reimbursable treatment, reducing the financial burden on families. The initiative will also strengthen the public health system by expanding the reach of existing government programmes into remote areas.

