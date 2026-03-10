Dispur College Becomes Pioneer in Assam to Launch Full-Year Stipendiary Apprenticeships Under NATS 2.0

Dispur College in Guwahati organised an awareness session on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) 2.0 along with an induction ceremony for newly selected apprentices on Monday at the N.P.B. Conference Hall of the college.
The programme was organised by the college's Internship and Apprenticeship Cell, with the aim of promoting skill development and providing students with practical industry exposure.
The college registered as an establishment under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in 2025, under the aegis of the Board of Practical Training (Eastern Region). Two apprentices have been inducted under the scheme for the financial year 2025-26.
With this step, Dispur College has become one of the pioneering general degree colleges under the Government of Assam to introduce full-year stipendiary apprenticeships — a significant development for students seeking structured, paid practical training alongside their academic programmes.