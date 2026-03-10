Dispur College Becomes Pioneer in Assam to Launch Full-Year Stipendiary Apprenticeships Under NATS 2.0

Dispur College in Guwahati organised an awareness session on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) 2.0 along with an induction ceremony for newly selected apprentices on Monday at the N.P.B. Conference Hall of the college.

The programme was organised by the college's Internship and Apprenticeship Cell, with the aim of promoting skill development and providing students with practical industry exposure.

