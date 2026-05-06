Dispur College Holds Cyber Fraud Awareness Workshop on Sanchar Saathi in Guwahati Ahead of World Telecommunication Day 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College on Tuesday organized an awareness workshop on cyber fraud titled “Combating Cyber Fraudulence: Awareness Workshop on Sanchar Saathi” at the N.P.B. Conference Hall, as part of the run-up to World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2026.

The programme was jointly conducted by the college’s NSS Unit and the Viksit Bharat@2047 Cell in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (Assam Licensed Service Area), Government of India.

Basudev Deka, Assistant Director (Security), DoT, Assam LSA, attended the workshop as the chief guest and resource person, while Kalyan Baruah, Assistant Director (Rural), DoT, Assam LSA, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Addressing the participants, Deka highlighted the increasing threat of cyber fraud and stressed the importance of awareness in preventing digital crimes. He elaborated on the Government of India’s Sanchar Saathi initiative, which allows citizens to report suspicious communications, block lost or stolen mobile connections, and verify telecom-related resources, thereby strengthening digital security.

Baruah, in his address, underscored the need for digital vigilance and responsible online behaviour, especially among students who are active users of digital platforms.

In a message shared during the event, Dr Navajyoti Borah, Principal of Dispur College, welcomed the initiative and appreciated the collaborative effort to sensitise students on cyber safety and responsible digital practices.

The workshop featured an interactive session in which participants engaged with experts on various aspects of cyber fraud prevention. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Serlin Engjaipi.

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