Assam Police advise citizens to report online fraud and cyber offences

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police have appealed to citizens not to ignore cybercrime incidents and to actively report such offences in order to strengthen digital safety and security.

In a public advisory, the police emphasized that individual alertness plays a crucial role in protecting digital platforms from cyber threats. Citizens have been encouraged to promptly file complaints through the national cybercrime reporting portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The Assam Police stated that timely reporting helps law enforcement agencies take swift action against cyber offenders and prevent further misuse of digital platforms. The advisory also underlined the importance of public cooperation in combating rising cases of online fraud, identity theft and other cyber-related crimes.

Reiterating their commitment to safeguarding citizens in the digital space, the Assam Police urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activity without delay.

