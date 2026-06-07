Dispur College holds green rally and plantation drive on World Environment Day in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College organised a green rally, cleanliness drive, awareness campaign and plantation programme on the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday. The programme began with a green rally, aimed at spreading awareness on environmental conservation and sustainable living among students and the local community. A cleanliness drive was held, in which Principal Navajyoti Borah participated along with faculty members, students and NSS volunteers. An awareness campaign was later conducted at Greater Ganeshguri, where participants highlighted the importance of environmental protection and collective responsibility. A plantation drive was also carried out as part of the programme.

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