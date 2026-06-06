World Environment Day Observed in Bongaigaon with Plantation Drive and Climate Change Discussion

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon branch of Ellora Science Society and the Greater Bongaigaon Press Club jointly observed World Environment Day at the press club premises. A discussion on 'Climate Change and Its Impacts' was organised, preceded by a tree plantation programme.

The meeting was presided over by Greater Bongaigaon Press Club President Sujit Kumar Ray and conducted by Hareshwar Das, Executive President of the Ellora Science Forum's Bongaigaon branch. Noted singer Bhupali Majumdar presented an environmental awareness song, while Dr Shankar Kumar Das, President of the Forum's Bongaigaon branch, delivered the welcome address.

Resource persons at the meeting highlighted the impacts of rising temperatures, irregular rainfall, floods, erosion, and climate change on agriculture and public health, while stressing the need for tree plantation, plastic reduction, and water conservation.

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