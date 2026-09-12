Dispur College Hosts Day-Long Freshers’ Social, Showcasing Academic Milestones and Cultural Talent

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College organised its Freshers' Social Ceremony at the Pratima Barua Pandey Auditorium on Thursday with a day-long programme. The programme began at 9.30 am with Principal Dr Navajyoti Bora hoisting the college flag, followed by a tribute to martyrs by Vice-Principal Indrani Choudhury Mahanta.

At the open session, Bora highlighted the college's academic journey from securing an 'A' Grade in NAAC accreditation to attaining autonomous college status from the University Grants Commission. He also announced that the college would celebrate its Golden Jubilee in the 2027-28 academic year.

Chief Guest Swapneel Pal, Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district, spoke about preparation strategies for national-level competitive examinations and shared his experience of qualifying for the UPSC examination. Guest of Honour Anjan Choudhury appreciated the college's academic environment and urged students to remain focused on building meaningful and successful lives.

Prizes were distributed among meritorious students, while the 29th issue of the college's annual magazine Dispurian and the handwritten Assamese departmental magazine Prabah were released. The Departments of History and Education jointly won the Best Department title, while the Department of Professional Studies received the Special Jury Award. The day concluded with a cultural programme featuring performances by students and teachers. Singer Prabin Bora also performed at the event.

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