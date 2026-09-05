Say No to Drugs: Dispur College Leads ‘Yuva Manthan’ Awareness Drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Youth Against Drugs Foundation (YADF), in collaboration with the NSS Unit of Dispur College, organised an anti-drug awareness program titled ‘Yuva Manthan’ at Dispur College on Thursday. The initiative aimed to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse and promote healthier, more productive lifestyles.

During the event, speakers discussed the physical, psychological, social, and academic consequences of substance abuse. Participants were encouraged to embrace positive alternatives and stay away from harmful substances. To further spread the message, an awareness poster with the slogan “Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports” was unveiled, advocating for sports and constructive youth activities as alternatives to drug use.

YADF Vice-Chairman Minakshi Singha addressed the attendees, emphasizing that awareness and prevention are among the most effective strategies to protect young people from drug-related dangers. YADF Secretary Rajveer Singha noted that the program is part of the foundation’s ongoing anti-drug campaign, which seeks to mobilize youth and educational institutions in the pursuit of a drug-free India.

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