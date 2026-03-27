Dispur College Hosts Organ Donation Awareness Drive Ahead of World Health Day 2026

Guwahati: Dispur College in Guwahati hosted an awareness campaign on deceased organ donation on Thursday, organised as a lead-up to World Health Day 2026.

The event was jointly conducted by the college's NSS Unit and the 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, in collaboration with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), and held at the N.P.B. Conference Hall on campus.

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