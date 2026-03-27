Dispur College Hosts Organ Donation Awareness Drive Ahead of World Health Day 2026

Guwahati: Dispur College in Guwahati hosted an awareness campaign on deceased organ donation on Thursday, organised as a lead-up to World Health Day 2026.
The event was jointly conducted by the college's NSS Unit and the 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, in collaboration with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), and held at the N.P.B. Conference Hall on campus.
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The keynote address was delivered by Dr Kanakeswar Bhuyan, Head of Surgery at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and Director of ROTTO.
He spoke on the critical importance of organ donation, urging participants to take personal pledges and actively spread awareness within their communities.
Before the keynote, NSS Programme Officer Sutibra Malakar and college Principal Indrani Choudhury Mahanta both addressed the gathering, underlining the important role young people can play in driving the organ donation movement forward.
They also spoke about the broader humanitarian significance of the cause — and why greater public participation is essential.
Dr Sashi Mohan Das further encouraged students to take part in awareness initiatives and carry the message beyond the campus.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the State Anthem — bringing together students, faculty, medical professionals, and NCC cadets around a shared public health cause.
With World Health Day 2026 approaching on April 7, organisers expressed hope that the campaign would inspire more young people across Assam to consider registering as organ donors.