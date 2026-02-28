Mahadan 3.0: Rotary, NGOs organize mega blood donation camp in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Demonstrating a strong spirit of social service, the ‘Mahadan 3.0’ mega blood donation camp was held at the Marwari Dharamshala, Tezpur in Sonitpur district. The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 170 individuals. Following medical screening, a total of 114 units of blood were collected, while nearly 50 volunteers were found medically unfit to donate.

The camp was jointly organized by Defenders & Defenders for Blood, Rotary Club of Tezpur, and the Akhil Bhartiya Marwadi Mahila Sammelan, Tezpur branch, with the aim of promoting voluntary blood donation and ensuring timely availability of blood for patients in need.

Youth, social workers, and concerned citizens actively took part in the initiative, reinforcing the message of humanity and community service. Social activist Saurabh Jain played a key role in organizing and leading the camp along with his dedicated team. Through similar initiatives conducted throughout the year, the team provides timely blood support to nearly 1,000 patients annually.

The organizers expressed sincere gratitude to all blood donors, medical professionals, volunteers, and supporters for their valuable contribution and reaffirmed their commitment to continue organizing such humanitarian initiatives in the future.

