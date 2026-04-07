Dispur College Hosts "Power of Vote" Mime Programme to Boost Youth Voter Awareness

With polling day just around the corner, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration brought a creative twist to voter outreach on Monday, organising a special awareness programme titled "Power of Vote" at Dispur College in Guwahati.

The event, held under the Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative, was organised in collaboration with the Electoral Literacy Club and performing arts group Nirbak, with a particular focus on encouraging young and first-time voters to participate in the democratic process.

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