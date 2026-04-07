Dispur College Hosts "Power of Vote" Mime Programme to Boost Youth Voter Awareness

With polling day just around the corner, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration brought a creative twist to voter outreach on Monday, organising a special awareness programme titled "Power of Vote" at Dispur College in Guwahati.
The event, held under the Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative, was organised in collaboration with the Electoral Literacy Club and performing arts group Nirbak, with a particular focus on encouraging young and first-time voters to participate in the democratic process.
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The programme opened with an inaugural address by Dr. Nabajyoti Bora, Principal of Dispur College, who emphasised the importance of voter awareness and described voting as a sacred civic duty.
Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District Richi Bandana Gogoi also spoke at the event, highlighting the value of creative outreach in connecting with young voters — an audience that traditional awareness campaigns often struggle to reach.
The highlight of the afternoon was a mime performance on the theme of voting, directed by Minangk Deka of Nirbak. A group of young artists used expressive, wordless performance to convey the importance, necessity, and responsibility of casting one's vote — a format that drew strong engagement from the student audience.
Assam goes to the polls on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.