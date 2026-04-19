Dispur College Professor Dhrubajit Gogoi Earns NCC Navy Sub-Lieutenant Rank After Excelling at OTA Kamptee Pre-Commission Course

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dhrubajit Gogoi, Assistant Professor of Economics at Dispur College and Care Taker Officer (CTO) of 48 Assam Naval Unit under the NCC NER Directorate, has successfully completed the Pre-Commission Course (PRCN) at the NCC Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) Kamptee and honoured with the most coveted ‘Sub-Lieutenant’ Rank of NCC Navy, bringing pride to Dispur College.

The 90-day course (January 5 to April 4, 2026) saw participation from NCC officers across India, with Gogoi being the only Naval CTO selected from the NER Directorate. He excelled in all aspects of PRCN training, earning top grades in physical training, drill square test, weapon handling, firing, boat pulling, ship modelling, semaphore, naval practical, and written examinations, while also completing a diploma in Leadership and Personality Development and actively contributing to literary work, sports, anchoring, group discussions, bulletin maintenance, and flag area preparation. On completion, he has been commissioned as an Associate NCC Officer (ANO), becoming the second ANO from Dispur College.

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