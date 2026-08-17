Dispur College students lead massive plantation, civic awareness drive for Youth Day and Independence celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College observed International Youth Day and the 80th Independence Day with student-led initiatives promoting environmental conservation, civic responsibility and patriotism across Kamrup Metropolitan district. A three-day plantation drive from August 13 to 15 saw more than 2,000 of the targeted 5,000 saplings planted. The NSS Unit organised the drive with the Viksit Bharat@2047 Cell, Eco Club, 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC and Students’ Union under the State’s Brikhya Bandhu initiative and the Centre’s Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department supplied the saplings. Around 2,000 were planted at students’ homes, while the remaining 3,000 were earmarked for degraded forest land and erosion-affected areas. Principal Dr Navajyoti Borah distributed the saplings and urged students to contribute to nation-building and environmental conservation. NSS Programme Officer Sutibra Malakar coordinated the initiatives and stressed scientific plantation, post-plantation care and monitoring. NSS volunteers also conducted a door-to-door awareness campaign covering more than 250 residences and commercial establishments on the Self-Enumeration Process for Census 2027. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, volunteers distributed more than 350 National Flags, while the campus hosted patriotic cultural performances and an NCC skit on Operation Sindoor.

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