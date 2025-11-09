Dispur College students revive Jyotiprasad’s classic play Rupalim

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a celebration of Assamese culture and theatre, the students of Dispur College successfully staged two captivating shows of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwalla's classic play "Rupalim" at the prestigious Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, on Friday. The performances were held two times, drawing enthusiastic audiences to both shows.

The evening began with floral tributes paid to cultural icons - Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwalla, Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, and Zubeen Garg - marking an auspicious start to the event.

The production was executed under the guidance of Dr. Navajyoti Borah, Principal of Dispur College, who also served as the producer. The initiative was spearheaded by the Dramatic Society of Dispur College, convened by Dr. Sanjib Kumar Sarma, while Mr. Manik Ahmed directed the play, offering a refreshing interpretation of Agarwalla's timeless creation.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Dr. Balendra Kumar Das, president, Governing Body of Dispur College; noted theatre director Dulal Roy; eminent playwright and actor Pranjal Saikia; Satyashri Agarwalla, daughter of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwalla; playwright Jiten Sarma; and Sudarshan Thakur, Secretary, Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Adding further charm to the production, popular Assamese actors Dulal Bebaruah and Giri Prabhat Dutta performed as guest artistes, alongside several other renowned figures from the Assamese theatre fraternity.

A brochure on the play was also released during the event to commemorate the occasion.

