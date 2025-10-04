Guwahati: Dispur College observes Gandhiji’s ideals through commemoration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a stirring tribute to the timeless ideals of the Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi, the NSS Unit of Dispur College, organized a vibrant and multi-dimensional initiative titled “Gandhi Smriticharon Poxek – A Fortnight Commemorating Gandhi” from September 16 to October 2. The fortnight-long programme aimed to revisit Gandhiji’s enduring philosophies of non-violence, self-reliance, sustainability, and ethical leadership, and to inspire the youth to embody these ideals in the making of a Viksit Bharat.

The programme commenced with the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive held from September 19 to 22, in alignment with the “Sewa-Hi-Samarpan: Sewa Saptah” campaign initiated by the Government of Assam. The drive saw the plantation of over 75 saplings of diverse species including Arjun, Aamlakhi, Borjaam, Xilikha, Aatephol, Kothal, and Bhumura. The planting took place across 32 locations.

On September 24, 2025, the College observed NSS Day with an engaging lecture session on the theme “Youth for a Viksit Bharat@2047: Strategies and Challenges.” The event opened with a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose passing was mourned across the state. The observance of Ayurveda Day, initially scheduled for September 23, was held on September 25 due to the State Funeral of Zubeen Garg.

The momentum continued with the observance of “Seva Parv – 2025” on September 26, a celebration of service, creativity, and cultural pride. The event included a one-day Painting Workshop-cum-Webinar on “India’s Rural Transformation: The Dream of Gandhi and a Viksit Bharat@2047.” This was followed by an intra-institutional painting competition.

From September 28 to 30, the NSS Unit organized a spirited awareness campaign for the Viksit Bharat Quiz—a precursor to the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue scheduled for January 2026 in New Delhi. The campaign received overwhelming participation, with over 250 students already enrolled and more joining each day. The fortnight-long programme will formally culminate with the State-Level Inter-Institutional Quiz Competition titled “The Idea of India “to be held on October 9.

