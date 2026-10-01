Dispur College to host Gauhati University Youth Fest from October 26

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College will host the Gauhati University Zonal Youth Festival (Central Zone) for the 2025-26 academic session from October 26 to October 28, 2026.

The three-day festival is expected to bring together around 2,500 students from more than 60 Gauhati University-affiliated colleges in Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Kamrup districts.

As part of the university's cultural curriculum, 37 competitions will be organised across music, dance, literature, fine arts and theatre.

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