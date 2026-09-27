Gauhati University Tribunal Recommends Rejection of Two PGSU Nominations Over Dual Enrolment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Election Tribunal for Redressal of Election-Related Grievances constituted for the Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) Election 2026-27 has recommended that the nominations of two candidates not be considered over their simultaneous pursuit of two postgraduate courses. At a meeting on September 24, the tribunal examined the candidature of Nayan Akash Bora and Pratik Sharma in connection with their pursuit of dual postgraduate programmes.

The tribunal recorded its opinion that pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously violated Clause 10 of the "GU Ordinance on Admission to PG Courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law etc. in the University Departments and Affiliated Colleges (effective from 2006-07)" and Clause 1 of the UGC Guidelines for Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously, April 2022. Based on its findings, the tribunal recommended that the Returning Officer not consider Bora's nominations for the posts of President and General Secretary, and Sharma's nominations for Boys' Common Room Secretary and Social Service Secretary.

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