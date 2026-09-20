Dispur College to host NE memorial debate and Bhupen Hazarika centenary quiz on Oct 30–31

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College (Autonomous) will host the second Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial North-East Inter-College/University Debate Competition on October 30, followed by the Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika North-East Inter-College/University Quiz Competition on October 31.

The two-day events will be held at the Pratima Barua Pandey Auditorium on the college campus at Ganeshguri. The debate will be organised in association with the Dr B.K.B. Trust, while the quiz will be held in collaboration with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust.

The events will be organised under the leadership of Principal Dr Navajyoti Borah, President of the Organising Committee, General Secretary Sutibra Malakar and Working President Dr Sashi Mohan Das. Serlin Engjaipi will oversee the quiz, while Bornali Borah will coordinate the debate.

The debate will commemorate Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya, Assam's first Jnanpith Award recipient, and provide young participants a platform for exchanging ideas and engaging in democratic discourse. The quiz will mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and cover his life, compositions and humanitarian legacy.

Each institution can field one team in each event. Cross-institutional teams and individual entries will not be permitted. Students and scholars of distance and open universities can participate with an official recommendation from the Registrar, Academic Registrar, Director or Dean of Students' Welfare. A university with multiple constituent centres or campuses can field only one team in each event.

The debate will carry prizes of Rs 30,000 for the Best Team, Rs 20,000 for the second-best team, Rs 15,000 for the Best Debater and Rs 10,000 for the second-best debater. The quiz will offer Rs 30,000 to the champions and Rs 20,000 to the runners-up.

Registration will cost Rs 500 per team, with spot registration available on the respective event days. Details and technical rules are available on the Dispur College website. Queries can be made at 6002118020 for the quiz and 7002414523 for the debate.

Also Read: Assam: Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrated in Bokajan