Assam: Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrated in Bokajan

BOKAJAN: The birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was celebrated in Bokajan on September 8 with a day-long programme at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Cultural Bhawan. Organised by the Karbi Anglong District Committee of Sanskritik Mahasabha, Assam, in association with the Mandal Committee, the celebrations began with the hoisting of the Sanskritik Mahasabha flag by District Committee President Dipak Kumar Gogoi.

Nahor and Bakul saplings were planted on the premises in the presence of Bokajan Sub-Division Additional Commissioner Kakumoni Saikia. A drawing competition on Dr. Hazarika’s life and works was also held for students, with winners and participants receiving certificates, books and cash prizes.

At the commemorative meeting, attended by Bokajan Municipal Board Chairperson Sardili Be and Vice-Chairperson Partha Bhowmik, among others, retired Principal of Bokajan Higher Secondary School Satyapradip Bordoloi delivered a lecture on Dr. Hazarika’s life, musical journey and contributions to society and culture. Singer Mitashree Bora and noted artist Ambeswar Chetia were also felicitated.

As part of the celebrations, a delegation led by President Dipak Kumar Gogoi and General Secretary Sailendra Gogoi visited centenarian retired teacher and social worker Girindra Nath Barthakur and felicitated him with a cheleng chador, gamosa and citation, stated a press release.

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