Dispur Police Arrest Aditya Sharma Baruah for Brandishing Firearm in Kahilipara; Five Others Detained

GUWAHATI: Dispur police arrested one individual named Aditya Sharma Baruah, for brandishing a firearm and threatening the life of another person in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area. Five others were detained.

An altercation began following a minor accident involving Baruah and an individual named Partha Pratim Hazarika, escalating into a dispute. Baruah allegedly pulled out a firearm, firing a blank shot before fleeing the scene with five accomplices.

Acting promptly, Dispur police chased down their vehicle and apprehended the group at Lalmati. The arrested individuals include Aditya Sharma Baruah and five others. A 0.32 mm pistol with 10 live rounds of bullets and a magazine were seized, along with two vehicles belonging to the accused. A case (987/24) has been filed at Dispur police station under Sections 25(1)(A)/27 Arms Act and BNS.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya releases book titled ‘Teachings of Srimanta Sankardev’ at Raj Bhavan

Also Watch: