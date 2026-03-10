Dispur Police Arrest Four After Seizing 10 Lakh Printed Leaflets Targeting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dispur Police arrested four individuals during a late-night operation in Guwahati after recovering approximately 10 lakh printed leaflets allegedly containing allegations against Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the materials suspected to have been intended for large-scale distribution ahead of the state's assembly elections.
The recovery was made during routine patrolling at a housing society in Rukmini Gaon, when a vehicle check led officers to the printed materials
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tabu Ram Pegu confirmed the arrest and seizure, and said an investigation has been launched to determine the source of the materials and their intended distribution network.
"When the vehicle was checked, a huge quantity of printed leaflets — around 10 lakh — was discovered. The materials contained allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and were meant for large-scale distribution," Pegu said.
"Considering the sensitive time ahead of elections and possible law-and-order ramifications, we registered a case and started an investigation," he added.
The identities of the four arrested individuals have not yet been officially released. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.