Dispur Police Arrest Four After Seizing 10 Lakh Printed Leaflets Targeting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dispur Police arrested four individuals during a late-night operation in Guwahati after recovering approximately 10 lakh printed leaflets allegedly containing allegations against Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the materials suspected to have been intended for large-scale distribution ahead of the state's assembly elections.

The recovery was made during routine patrolling at a housing society in Rukmini Gaon, when a vehicle check led officers to the printed materials

Also Read: NDA Assam Seat-Sharing Finalised: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma