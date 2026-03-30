Dispur Police Arrest Two for Snatching, Recover Stolen Gold Locket and Bag

Dispur Police have arrested two men identified as the prime accused in a snatching case, recovering the stolen items and the vehicle allegedly used to carry out the crime.

The accused were identified as Rahul Das, 25, a resident of Sualkuchi, and Rahim Ali, 23, from Jogighopa. Both were tracked down and apprehended following a detailed investigation by a team from Dispur Police Station.

During the operation, police seized the following:

The stolen bag taken from the victim

A gold locket recovered from the accused

A scooty bearing registration number AS01GD5797, allegedly used as the getaway vehicle in the commission of the offence

The recovery of the vehicle alongside the stolen items suggests investigators were able to establish a clear trail linking the accused to the crime.

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