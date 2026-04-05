Guwahati: Three Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore in Amingaon Bust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police apprehended three persons and seized a substantial quantity of heroin during a joint operation carried out with the Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup district police at Amingaon. The action was initiated following specific inputs indicating that two women from Manipur were transporting narcotics intended for delivery to a local peddler in Rangia. Acting on the intelligence, the team intercepted the suspects and detained the two women, identified as Kontha Ingalai, 31, and Mamataz Begum, 38, both residents of Kakching district in Manipur. The intended recipient, Md Sahil Khan, 43, of Khandigarh village in Rangia, was also taken into custody. During the search, officials recovered 13 soap boxes containing heroin with a total weight of 182 grams. The seized contraband was estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

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