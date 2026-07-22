Dispur police recover stolen motorcycle, arrest one in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station recovered a stolen Royal Enfield Hunter motorcycle within six hours of the theft and arrested a suspect during the operation.

The accused, identified as Manuy Rabha (24) of Sonapur, was apprehended after police traced the motorcycle, bearing registration number AS01GG1989, which had been reported stolen from the Jayanagar area.

During the operation, police also recovered a master key allegedly used in the theft and seized it as evidence.

A case has been registered, and legal proceedings have been initiated while further investigation is underway.

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