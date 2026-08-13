Dispur Police Rescues Woman held Captive for 11 Days in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police rescued a young woman who was allegedly brought to Guwahati on the promise of a job and kept captive at a house in Borbari for 11 days. According to the information available, a woman from Udalguri allegedly lured the victim with the promise of employment before confining her at the residence. The victim was reportedly subjected to repeated physical abuse during her captivity. Three young men allegedly attempted to extort Rs 1 lakh from the woman and also allegedly forced her into sex work. The victim eventually managed to secretly send a WhatsApp message to another woman seeking help and asking her to inform the police. The recipient alerted the police, following which Dispur Police launched an operation and rescued the victim.

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