Human Trafficking Case: Four Labourers Sold into Captivity in Lakhimpur’s Nawboicha

Lakhimpur: A shocking case of human trafficking has surfaced in Nowboicha Jorhat Boniagaon under Lakhimpur district, where four labourers were allegedly sold into captivity by a local contractor named Forizul Ali. The victims, Hirendra Saikia, Babu Bharali, Babu Bonia, and Bijay Das were reportedly lured with false promises of good jobs and later handed over to a group of criminals operating near the Indo-China border.

According to the victims' families, the contractor introduced them to a group from Arunachal Pradesh, offering an advance payment of Rs.4,000 each. The men were then sent to work in a remote hilly area. However, soon after leaving, all contact with their families was lost.

Five months later, their families were shocked to learn that men were being held captive. The kidnappers have allegedly demanded Rs.1 lakh in ransom for each person’s release and are said to have subjected the victims to physical torture.

Police have started an investigation and are trying to trace Forizul Ali and others involved in the crime.

Authorities are also coordinating with border security forces to rescue the victims. The incident has caused deep concern among locals, who have demanded strict action against the traffickers and stronger safeguards for labourers in the region.