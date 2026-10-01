Dispur Police seized 506 gm heroin, six persons arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station arrested six persons and recovered 506 grams of heroin during a raid at a homestay in Chandan Nagar, Chachal, Guwahati, based on intelligence inputs. The raid was conducted by the police team following information about the suspected presence of narcotics at the homestay. During the operation, the team apprehended six persons and seized the contraband from their possession.

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