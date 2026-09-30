Jorabat Drug Trail: 9.77g Suspected Heroin Seized From Rider in Ri Bhoi

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A rider returning from Jorabat was intercepted at a toll gate in the Ri Bhoi district after toll gate staff, who had stopped to assist him following an injury, allegedly found him in possession of suspected heroin, said Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi, Giri Prasad.

The incident occurred at around 12.50 pm when the staff noticed the injured rider travelling on a scooty bearing registration number ML05AH7002 and went to provide assistance. During the course of assisting him, they became suspicious that he was carrying contraband.

According to the police, the rider identified himself as David Marwein, son of Daris Marwein, a resident of Wahumlalong under the Mairang police station in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district. He reportedly told the authorities that he had come from Jorabat and had gone there to buy heroin. The matter was subsequently brought to the notice of the SP, following which a gazetted officer was deputed to conduct the search after obtaining the requisite authorisation.

Police said two independent witnesses were arranged before the search and seizure proceedings were undertaken. The prescribed formalities under the NDPS Act were followed, resulting in the recovery of one soap box containing suspected heroin. The substance was tested and weighed, with the net weight recorded at 9.77 grams.

The SP said further legal action was being taken in accordance with the applicable provisions of the NDPS Act.

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