Dispur Voters Want Flood Relief and Water Supply Fixed — Not More Promises

Dispur is the seat of Assam's government. It is also, by many accounts, a constituency where the government has failed its own residents.

As voters across Beltola, Hatigaon, Sijubari, and Bikash Nagar prepare to cast their ballots, the conversation on the ground has little to do with party manifestos or political allegiances. It is about drains that don't work, roads that flood after an hour of rain, and taps that run dry in a city that keeps growing.

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