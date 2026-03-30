Dispur Voters Want Flood Relief and Water Supply Fixed — Not More Promises

Dispur is the seat of Assam's government. It is also, by many accounts, a constituency where the government has failed its own residents.
As voters across Beltola, Hatigaon, Sijubari, and Bikash Nagar prepare to cast their ballots, the conversation on the ground has little to do with party manifestos or political allegiances. It is about drains that don't work, roads that flood after an hour of rain, and taps that run dry in a city that keeps growing.
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Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency is home to 2,49,756 registered voters, spread across 13 wards under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation following the 2023 delimitation.
On paper, it is one of Assam's most prestigious urban seats — the constituency that sits at the heart of the state's administrative capital.
In practice, residents say years of neglect have accumulated into a civic crisis that no election cycle has yet managed to resolve.
The complaint heard most consistently across Dispur's neighbourhoods is about waterlogging — what locals bluntly call "artificial floods."
"We are fed up with artificial floods. Just one hour of heavy rain makes us suffer every time," said a resident of Hatigaon, articulating what has become a constituency-wide grievance.
While Beltola and Sijubari have long been recognised as flood-prone areas, residents say localities like Bikash Nagar, near the Maulana Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium, have quietly endured similar conditions for years without attracting the same attention.
"For almost half the year, roads here remain submerged in drain water and sludge. It's not just inconvenient — it's a health hazard," one resident said.
The problem has been compounded by the timing of the election itself.
Ongoing drainage and road improvement works across the constituency have been halted following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of polling day.
Residents are not optimistic about what comes next. "Work has stopped now, and even if it resumes after the elections, we doubt it will be completed before the monsoon. We are likely to face the same situation again," one voter said.
The concern is well-founded — the monsoon arrives in Assam typically by late May or early June, leaving a narrow window for any meaningful infrastructure work after results are declared.
Beyond flooding, water scarcity is the other crisis quietly defining life for many Dispur residents — particularly in parts of Beltola.
Several households in the area have no reliable municipal water supply and depend on private sources, often at considerable cost.
"We are forced to pay for water that barely lasts two days. As the city expands, we still do not have a reliable water supply," said one Beltola resident.
Another pointed to the longer-term uncertainty created by rapid urbanisation. "I depend on borewells, but with more apartments coming up, we are unsure how long that will sustain. We do not care who comes to power — it should be someone who focuses on work, not publicity."
What is striking about voter sentiment in Dispur this election cycle is how thoroughly it has shifted away from partisan loyalty.
Residents across the constituency say they are not choosing between parties — they are choosing between candidates based on a simple question: who will actually fix things?
"The focus should be on solving real problems. We have heard enough promises," said one voter, capturing a mood that appears widespread across the constituency's 13 wards.
Dispur's next MLA will inherit a constituency where expectations have been stripped down to basics — drainage that works, roads that don't flood, and water that arrives reliably.
In a seat that sits in the shadow of the state Secretariat, the gap between political symbolism and civic reality has rarely felt wider.
For Dispur's voters, this election is less a political choice and more an ultimatum.