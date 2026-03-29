Assam: SVEEP intensifies voter awareness drive in West KA & Kokrajhar

CORRESPONDENTS

KHERONI: In a spirited push to boost electoral participation, the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Cell of West Karbi Anglong (KA) district has rolled out an array of creative and impactful awareness activities across the region. Preeti Kumari, District Commissioner and District Election Officer, West Karbi Anglong, actively participated in these initiatives and appealed to all eligible voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise responsibly. The campaign gained vibrant momentum at the Hamren Saturday Weekly Market, where local artistes enthralled the crowd with awareness songs, inspiring speeches, and a captivating street drama. The performances drew significant public attention and effectively conveyed key electoral messages.

KOKRAJHAR: SVEEP activities are being carried out across five LACs of Kokrajhar district to enhance voter awareness and promote greater participation in the electoral process. Reiterating the theme of 'Vote Early, Vote Surely,' voters were encouraged to cast their votes early and avoid any last-minute rush at the polling stations on polling day. SVEEP awareness programmes were conducted at Telipara under Haraputa VCDC, Failaguri VCDC, and Srirampur VCDC under 1-Gossaigaon LAC, where electors were sensitized on the importance of informed and timely voting. They interacted with voters and disseminated key messages aimed at ensuring higher voter turnout. Further, a series of awareness programmes were also conducted across different polling station areas under Hatidhura Development Block in 1-Gossaigaon and 5-Parbatjhora LACs.

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