STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A district-level mega credit camp focusing on women-led enterprises and Self-Help Group (SHG) financing was organised by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Kamrup, in collaboration with the district administration at Guwahati Biotech Park on Monday. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra felicitated bank branches for their performance in SHG individual loan financing and credit linkage during 2025-26. Assam Gramin Bank's Kamalpur branch received recognition for individual SHG finance, while UCO Bank's Chamaria Satra branch and Assam Gramin Bank's Goroimari branch were recognised for credit linkage. Officials also distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries.