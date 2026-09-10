UCO Bank Disburses Rs 23 Crore to SHGs in Assam's Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: As part of its nation-wide SHG disbursement campaign, UCO Bank, Bongaigaon Zone organized a Mega SHG Credit Outreach Camp at Kokrajhar on 07.09.2026. The camp for Bongaigaon Zone was hosted by Kokrajhar.

The camp was graced by General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, Kolkata, Zonal Manager, UCO Bank, Bongaigaon Zone, DDM, NABARD, DPM, Kokrajhar, LDM, Kokrajhar, dignitaries from Zonal Office, Bongaigaon and all Branch Managers of UCO Bank in Kokrajhar District.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of approximately 200 SHG members from across Kokrajhar district.

The key highlight of the camp was the disbursement of credit linkage amounting to Rs. 23 Crore to Self Help Groups (SHGs), reaffirming UCO Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, women empowerment and rural development. On the occasion, the best performing Bank Sakhis of UCO Bank were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in strengthening the SHG-Bank linkage programme and promoting financial literacy at the grassroots. Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries emphasized the pivotal role of SHGs in socio-economic transformation and reiterated UCO Bank’s resolve to extend hassle-free credit support to SHGs under DAY-NRLM and other Govt. sponsored schemes, stated a press release.

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