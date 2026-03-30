DK Shivakumar and Gaurav Gogoi Campaign for Congress in Dispur, Back Mira Borthakur

Taking centre stage, D. K. Shivakumar trained his attack on the BJP's decade-long record in Assam, questioning what he described as a consistent failure to honour electoral commitments.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP government has failed to properly fulfil even one of its election promises," he said, directing particular attention at the unresolved demand for ST status for six communities — a promise, he said, that has been repeatedly made and repeatedly broken.

Shivakumar also raised a pointed local issue, noting that the BJP candidate in Dispur had previously prepared a charge sheet against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The allegations in that charge sheet should be discussed with the Chief Minister," he challenged.

Backing the Congress's five guarantees announced earlier in the day at Lakhimpur, he assured the gathering that they would be implemented fully if a Congress government is formed under Gaurav Gogoi's leadership — pointing to the successful rollout of five similar guarantees in Karnataka as evidence of the party's track record on delivery.