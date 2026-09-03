Doctor Found Dead inside ICU at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Prayash Singhal, an ICU physician at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the hospital premises on Wednesday. According to sources, Dr Singhal had been working at the hospital for around six years and was on duty from 8 pm on Tuesday. He was scheduled to take his weekly day off on Wednesday. The incident reportedly occurred inside the ICU of the hospital’s new building on the second floor, where Dr Singhal was posted. He was allegedly found after administering a saline drip to himself after adding medication to it. He was subsequently declared dead.

Dr Singhal was a resident of Sonapur. Sources said he had reportedly been experiencing mental distress in recent times.

Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. While sources indicated that Dr Singhal may have been experiencing depression or other mental health difficulties, the exact circumstances and reason for his death had not been officially established.

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