Doctor rape and murder case: Ajmal sends letter to PM, demands action against culprits

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal sent a letter to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Union Health Minister and demanded stringent punishment against the guilty in Kolkata's doctor rape and murder case. He also requested that they ensure the safety and security of all on-duty female doctors, nurses, and medical staff all over India, including the state of Assam.

Ajmal appreciated that the CBI took over the case and started an investigation, but it should be remembered that this is a matter related to the safety and security of doctors and medical staff who work hard for the betterment of people. "Hence, this should not be used for political gains by anyone because such heinous incidents hang overhead in shame in front of the world rather than all being united against it," the letter said.

Also Read: Assam: Doctors’ protest continues against rape & murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata (sentinelassam.com)