Double-cropping is a viable option in irrigated and rain-fed areas: Minister Atul Bora

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: To intensify rice-based cropping systems in Assam, the practice of multiple cropping in both irrigated and rain-fed areas in rice fallows is a viable option. The productive utilisation of rice fallow land can address various social and economic challenges in this region, including unemployment, labour migration, and low income, after launching a workshop on double cropping organized by AAU here today.

Bora said, “Development and promotion of improved varieties of different crops like pulses, oil seeds, maize, potatoes, and rabi vegetables for rice fallow areas across different agro-ecological regions, coupled with improved agricultural technologies, will enhance production, thus improving the income and livelihood security of the farming community. We have been facing many challenges in the adoption of double cropping, like farmers’ reluctance to take up a second crop after Sali paddy, open grazing after harvesting of winter rice, appropriate or farmers’ preferred crop following traditional long duration rice varieties in Sali season, lack of irrigation facilities, lack of harvest and post-harvest machinery, etc., which hinder early vacation of the field after Sali paddy harvest and timely sowing of rabi crops.”

To address these challenges, the Agriculture Department has been implementing different state and central government schemes to provide different modern machines like tractor, power tiller, combine harvester, thresher, multi-crop canter, etc. to the farming community. In the last six years, more than 1.76 lakh agricultural implements and machines were distributed to farmers under different schemes at attractive subsidies. “We are promoting different short- and medium-duration rice varieties like Bina Dhan 11, Bina Dhan 17, etc., as well as succeeding Rabi crops like Mustard, Toria, Maize, Pulses, etc., by promoting different technical and machine interventions to reduce the turnaround time between two crops.

“I am confident enough that this workshop will provide a dynamic platform for ICAR, the State Agriculture Department, Assam Agricultural University, our farming community, and other stakeholders to share their insights and engage in thoughtful discussions on critical aspects related to double cropping in Assam. Our focus should be on small and marginal farmers. Our farmers need to be empowered with innovation and digital technology, and solutions must be made affordable for these small and marginal farmers,” he said.

