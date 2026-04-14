Down Town School Guwahati Celebrates Pre-Rongali Bihu With Songs, Speeches, and Open Dance

Down Town School in Guwahati rang in the spirit of Rongali Bihu with a lively Pre-Rongali Bihu Celebration held on campus, uniting students, teachers, and staff in a festive display of Assamese culture and tradition.

The event took place at the school auditorium and featured a range of cultural activities that reflected the joy and heritage of Assam's most celebrated festival.

How the Celebration Unfolded

The programme began with a Welcome Address that set the festive tone for the gathering.

Students then performed melodious Bihu songs, capturing the essence of the season and Assamese musical heritage. A thoughtful speech in Assamese followed, with students highlighting the cultural significance and traditions of Rongali Bihu.

The celebration culminated in an Open Dance session, where students and teachers came together on the floor, embodying the communal joy that defines Bihu.

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