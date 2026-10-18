Dr Amolendu Bhattacharya to Receive 'Barak Ratna' for Contributions to Assam's Literary and Social Landscape

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has decided to confer the prestigious title of 'Barak Ratna' on Dr Amolendu Bhattacharya, a retired professor of G.C. College, Silchar, Cachar district, and a noted writer, researcher and distinguished citizen, in recognition of his significant contributions to the literary and social life of Assam.

In a statement, AXX general secretary Debajit Bora said the Xabha had decided to honour Dr Bhattacharya for his role in building a bridge of understanding between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys and for his valuable research-based writings that have made a significant contribution to the state's intellectual and social landscape.

According to the statement, the Xabha's steering committee approved it a meeting held on October 13 at Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan in Guwahati, chaired by Xabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami. The title will be conferred on Dr Bhattacharya at a formal ceremony scheduled to be held in Silchar in October or November this year.

Born on September 22, 1954, at Baitakhal Tea Estate in Sribhumi district, Dr Bhattacharya pursued research on the folklore of Cachar at Gauhati University and earned his doctoral degree. He has authored and edited several valuable books, making notable contributions to the literary world. He has also participated in numerous national and international seminars, earning recognition for his academic and research work.

Dr Bhattacharya began his teaching career as a lecturer in the Bengali Department of Ananda Ram Dhekial Phookan College in Nagaon, where he served from 1978 to 1982. He subsequently joined G.C. College in Silchar in 1982 and continued teaching there until his retirement in 2014.

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