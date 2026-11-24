STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Arunav Barua's debut novel, 'Meet Me Where the Ocean Ends', was released at a programme held at GTAC, Guwahati, under the aegis of NEWF.

Presiding over the event, Padma Shri awardee and writer Arup Kumar Dutta described the book as unusual and offbeat. Senior journalist and writer Indrani Raimedhi said it offered a glimpse into a bygone era and differed from the materialistic themes of many contemporary works.

Pranami Bhattacharyya, head of the Department of English at RGU, described the novel as a multi-genre work with elements of magic realism, romance and adventure. Anamika Mitra hosted the programme.